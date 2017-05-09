The Dom Giordano Show: Rep. Ryan Costello & Gene Marks | May 9

May 9, 2017 12:04 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Congresswoman Debbie Dingell upset over “13 white boys” deciding on health care.

9:05-Local Representatives not all on board with President Trump’s tax proposal.

9:10-Representative Ryan Costello joined discussing President Trump’s tax proposal.

9:35-Jimmy Kimmel responds to criticism on his monologue last week on health care. 

10:00-Two years after the Amtrak crash in Philadelphia. deadline to press charges is approaching.

10:20-Senator Bob Casey Jr. sponsors an “anti-lunch shaming” bill. 

10:40-Minnesota Somalis dealing with a measles outbreak.

10:45-Sally Yates and General Clapper testify  to the  Senate. 

11:00-Gene Marks of Philly Mag joined discussing the possibility of lowering the drinking age in PA could have saved Tim Piazza at Penn State.

11:35-WPHT’s review of President Trump’s first 100 days.

11:50-No criminal charges to be filed against Amtrak conductor involved in 2015 crash.

