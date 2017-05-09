The Dom Giordano Show: Rep. Ryan Costello & Gene Marks | May 9

9:00-Congresswoman Debbie Dingell upset over “13 white boys” deciding on health care.
9:05-Local Representatives not all on board with President Trump’s tax proposal.
9:10-Representative Ryan Costello joined discussing President Trump’s tax proposal.
9:35-Jimmy Kimmel responds to criticism on his monologue last week on health care.
10:00-Two years after the Amtrak crash in Philadelphia. deadline to press charges is approaching.
10:20-Senator Bob Casey Jr. sponsors an “anti-lunch shaming” bill.
10:40-Minnesota Somalis dealing with a measles outbreak.
10:45-Sally Yates and General Clapper testify to the Senate.
11:00-Gene Marks of Philly Mag joined discussing the possibility of lowering the drinking age in PA could have saved Tim Piazza at Penn State.
11:35-WPHT’s review of President Trump’s first 100 days.
11:50-No criminal charges to be filed against Amtrak conductor involved in 2015 crash.