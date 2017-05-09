Temple Men’s Basketball Teams Up With Philabundance To Give Back

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Last season, the Temple Owls Men’s Basketball team made 278 three pointers.

Every time they drained a three, Fresh Grocer super markets donated a case of food to local non-profit food bank Philabundance.

Tuesday, the team and Fresh Grocer made a big asset by delivering the goods to the Philabundance warehouse in North Philadelphia.

Temple Point Guard Josh Brown said, “For Four years, we are taken care of. We are extremely fortunate for that. We like to give back the best way we can and we’re doing that right now.”

Center Damion Moore said, “It is not about us. We are very fortunate, so we should appreciate what we have and help other people.”

Head Coach Fran Dumphy says he does not want his players to just succeed on the court, he also wants them to succeed in life and giving back at events like this is just part of that process

@TUMBBHoops delivers in the clutch, as they drop off more than 300 cases of food to @Philabundance Story on @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/t29yOEUSoN — Justin Udo (@JustinUdo) May 9, 2017

“For us we’re just reminding them this is a job we can do, he said. “We can help others and specifically here in North Philadelphia. That’s been a great help to us, to understand that we need to give back.

And Coach Dumphy’s players echo his sentiments.

“We just try to lead by example, so if we continue to do our charity and community service, other people will see it, and hopefully follow, said Brown. “It builds on from there.”

Scott Smith with Philabundance says this is a clutch assist from everyone donating their time, products and services.

“Last year we distributed over 24 million pounds into the community, and this year we are going for a lot more, so events like this is what makes it happen,” said Smith.

The folks at Fresh Grocer and the members of the Owl’s basketball team say they hope that next year, they’re back, donating a lot more.