Phillies Andrew Knapp Surprises Students In South Philly For Workout

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Phillies Catcher Andrew Knapp surprised students at the AS Jenks School in South Philadelphia, Tuesday.

Knapp joined the students for a special end of the school year major league workout focused on healthy eating and lifestyle habits.

“For some people, it might not come naturally to know how to go out and eat healthy, and stay in shape, so at any chance we can come out and shed a little light on that to stay in shape and treat your body with respect; It’s a great opportunity to come out and teach these kids how to do that,” said Knapp.

The third and fourth graders learned about training and keeping good habits over the summer. They say they can’t believe he actually showed up.

“That was awesome,” said student Mary Rose Gaffney. “I couldn’t believe that he was actually here. I didn’t think a Phillie was actually gonna come, but he was here and that was crazy. My dad even thought he wasn’t gonna be here when I told my dad.”

But he did show up and a good time was had by all.

“I thought the program was amazing cause we got to learn about different things and we also learned to keep our bodies healthy,” said student Hariah Barrett.

“I haven’t been to gym glass in a while and that was a good time,” said Knapp.

