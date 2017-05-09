Philadelphia Congressmen React To Firing Of FBI Director James Comey: ‘Absolutely Stunning’

May 9, 2017 10:06 PM By Mark Abrams
Filed Under: Bob Brady, Brendan Boyle, FBI Director James Comey, Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Congressman Brendan Boyle, a Philadelphia Democrat, is weighing in on the Trump decision.

“This is absolutely stunning,” said Boyle. “For the first time since the ‘Saturday night massacre’ in Watergate, we have a President of the United States firing the head of the agency that is currently investigating him.”

Boyle says Trump’s move underscores the need for an outside special prosecutor to run the investigation into the links between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Philly DA Seth Williams Indicted On Additional Fraud Charges

Tuesday, Boyle wasn’t the only local Congressman to react to the news.

Democratic Congressman Bob Brady echoed the need for an independent investigator in his issued statement.

“Now that the person handling the main investigation of the Russian attack on last year’s presidential election has been fired, there can be no doubt that we need an independent special prosecutor more than ever,” said Brady.

More from Mark Abrams
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Race For The Cure
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch