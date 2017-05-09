Philadelphia Congressmen React To Firing Of FBI Director James Comey: ‘Absolutely Stunning’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Congressman Brendan Boyle, a Philadelphia Democrat, is weighing in on the Trump decision.

“This is absolutely stunning,” said Boyle. “For the first time since the ‘Saturday night massacre’ in Watergate, we have a President of the United States firing the head of the agency that is currently investigating him.”

Boyle says Trump’s move underscores the need for an outside special prosecutor to run the investigation into the links between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Philly DA Seth Williams Indicted On Additional Fraud Charges

Tuesday, Boyle wasn’t the only local Congressman to react to the news.

Democratic Congressman Bob Brady echoed the need for an independent investigator in his issued statement.

“Now that the person handling the main investigation of the Russian attack on last year’s presidential election has been fired, there can be no doubt that we need an independent special prosecutor more than ever,” said Brady.