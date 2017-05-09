Penn State’s Joey Julius Leaves Team To Get Treatment For Eating Disorder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many were wondering why Penn State kicker Joey Julius was not around the team during the annual Blue-White Spring game.
The 22-year-old kicker, who became known for his big hits, recently announced on Facebook that has returned to St. Louis to seek further treatment for an eating disorder. Last October, Julius revealed that he suffers from anxiety, depression, and a binge eating disorder.
“I have been struggling over the last couple months with my eating disorder,” Julius wrote. “It got to the point where I had to return to St. Louis to seek further treatment at the McCallum place. Recovery is a wonderful and beautiful thing that I am working on returning too.”
Julius also revealed he will be starting a blog soon to provide updates.