Phila. DA’s Office: No Criminal Charges In Deadly Amtrak Derailment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office says no criminal charges will be filed in the 2015 Amtrak derailment that killed eight people and injured over 200 others.
According to a statement from the District Attorney’s Office, “The evidence indicates that the derailment was caused by the engineer operating the train far in excess of the speed limit. However, we cannot conclude that the evidence rises to the high level necessary to charge the engineer or anyone else with a criminal offense. We have no evidence that the engineer acted with criminal “intent” or criminal “knowledge” within the special meaning of those terms under Pennsylvania law for purposes of criminal charges.”
Friday will mark two years since the deadly derailment.
Yesterday, attorney Tom Klein, who represents some of the victims and their families, said there would be no charges filed.
He says the families are frustrated.
“A man who was operating a train at twice the legal limit has no accountability,” Klein said. “And he walks away scot-free.”
Amtrak has paid more than $265 million to crash victims and their families.
