NJ High Court Makes New Ruling On Parole Conditions For Sex Offenders

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — Sex offenders have to submit to lie detector test as a condition of parole, under a ruling Monday by the New Jersey Supreme Court.

The high court ruled that the state has the right to require sex offenders to take polygraph tests to ensure they’re complying with conditions of their release.

But the court also ordered the state’s Parole Board to make offenders more aware of their rights against self-incrimination before any test.

ALSO READ: Autopsies, Texts Between Lovers Discussed In Day 8 Of Creato Trial

Plaintiffs attorney Michael Woyce.

“Those rights, the broad Fifth Amendment protections that are afforded to all of us when we’re charged with a crime now will apply in polygraph examinations, he said. And the new regulations will have to, our understanding is that they will have to explicitly inform parolees that they do have these protections.”

The 7-0 ruling upheld lower court rulings that lie detector tests are not the same as police interrogations, so offenders don’t have the right to have a lawyer present.