News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | May 9

6:00 James Clapper and Sally Yates testified before Congress on Russian interference in the presidential election.
6:20 Anarchists vandalized cars in Philadelphia.
6:35 What’s Trending: Fidget Spinners, Pepe the Frog, Harry Styles
6:48 Joe and Mika appeared unaware that they were parodied on Saturday Night Live.
7:20 Chris speaks to Andy Pincus from Carbonator Rental Service about the impact of the soda tax on his business.
7:48 Disagreements over politics is driving people to divorce.
8:20 Chris talks with Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey about how the Senate will deal with the healthcare bill passed by Republicans in the House of Representatives.
8:35 What’s Trending: Suspended for liking on Instagram, Kurt Russell, Stephen Colbert, Steven Seagal