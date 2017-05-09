News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | May 9

May 9, 2017 8:41 AM By Chris Stigall
Chris discussed the testimony of Sally Yates and James Clapper before Congress, anarchists vandalizing cars in Philadelphia and relationships breaking up over the election.  He talked with Andy Pincus from Carbonator Rental Service about the impact of the soda tax on his business and Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey about how the Senate will deal with the healthcare bill passed by Republicans in the House of Representatives.

6:00 James Clapper and Sally Yates testified before Congress on Russian interference in the presidential election.

6:20 Anarchists vandalized cars in Philadelphia.

6:35 What’s Trending: Fidget Spinners, Pepe the Frog, Harry Styles

6:48 Joe and Mika appeared unaware that they were parodied on Saturday Night Live.

7:20 Chris speaks to Andy Pincus from Carbonator Rental Service about the impact of the soda tax on his business.

7:48 Disagreements over politics is driving people to divorce.

8:20 Chris talks with Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey about how the Senate will deal with the healthcare bill passed by Republicans in the House of Representatives.

8:35 What’s Trending: Suspended for liking on Instagram, Kurt Russell, Stephen Colbert, Steven Seagal

