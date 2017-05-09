Mike Schmidt: Let Young Players ‘Figure It Out’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Angelo Cataldi believes the Phillies are coddling their young prospects. And Mike Schmidt agrees.

Cataldi has been adamant the past couple of days, calling for the Phils to bring up guys like 24-year-old first baseman Rhys Hoskins and 23-year-old catcher Jorge Alfaro.

Related: Braves Release Former MVP Ryan Howard From Minor League Deal

The Phillies Hall Of Famer discussed the topic with Cataldi on Tuesday’s 94WIP Morning Show.

Listen: Mike Schmidt on the 94WIP Morning Show

“I got called up in September, I never made it up earlier in that year,” Schmidt said of his MLB debut in 1972. “You’re thinking about Hoskins and maybe Alfaro now. I didn’t get called up like that, say in June. I was a September call up when they expanded the rosters. And then the next year in 1973, I was a rookie and I was with the team all year and yeah I struggled like crazy early in that year — in fact, I struggled the whole year. Well, I did get 55 RBIs and 18 home runs, but I was platooned and I struggled yeah the whole year.”

Schmidt believes throwing a younger player into the fire will make him a better player.

“Back then, if they saw something in a guy that led them to think this guy could be something some day, they’d let you figure it out by yourself,” Schmidt said. “They weren’t worried about psychologically deflating my confidence or something like that back then. It was, ‘Hey son, you look like you’re ready. Let’s see if you could figure it out.’

“I think when a young player has to figure it out on his own, he goes through some bumps and bruises, I think it makes him a better player in the long run if he’s allowed to figure out things for himself.”

Hoskins is hitting .343/.426/.657 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs in 30 games with Lehigh Valley (Triple-A) this season. Alfaro is hitting .326/.360/.495 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 24 games with Lehigh Valley (Triple-A).

You can bid on a dinner with Mike Schmidt for up to eight people in the Citizens Bank Park executive dining room, a round of golf for three with Schmidt, and a 94WIP Morning Show experience as part of the 2017 Phillies Phanatic Auction at phillies.com/phantasticauction.