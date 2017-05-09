Joel Embiid To Represent Sixers At 2017 NBA Draft Lottery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— Joel Embiid will represent the Philadelphia Sixers at the the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery, officials have announced.

The Sixers own 147 of 1,000 chances at the number one overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft; 119 of the chances are Philadelphia’s own, while thanks to the Sacramento King’s they will have 28 additional chances.

In a trade made back in the summer of 2015, the Sacramento Kings would get the rights to Arturas Gudaitis and Luka Mitrovic from the Sixers. In return, Philadelphia would receive, at the time, second year shooting guard Nik Stauskas, big man Carl Laundry, and power forward Jason Thompson.

On top of all of that, the Sixers would get the Kings 2018 first round pick straight up, and the right to swap picks with the Kings in the first round with the Kings in both last year’s 2016 draft as well as this year’s 2017 draft.

This year’s draft will also have Sixers fans looking to see if the Lakers pick falls out of the top three position. In the event that the Lakers pick does not land anywhere in the first three selections the Sixers would then take control of any pick made in the first round.

This means there’s a possibility that the Sixers could land two top five picks.

Last year, Sixers Head Coach Brett Brown represented the team in the 2016 Draft Lottery.

The lottery takes place next Tuesday, May 16.