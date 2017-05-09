FBI Director James Comey Has Been Fired, White House Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– FBI Director James Comey has been terminated and removed from office, the White House says.
“The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” said President Trump in a statement.
President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff
Sessions.
A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately.
