Expert Warns That Summer Increases Risk Of Tick-Borne Illnesses

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA (CBS) –– As the summer months approach, a reminder to take steps to prevent tick-borne illnesses.

The most common tick borne illness is Lyme disease, and Montgomery County commissioner, Dr. Val Arkoosh says the best way to prevent Lyme is to prevent a tick bite, by wearing long sleeves and pants outside or wearing insect repellent, and when you get inside.

“Check your body for ticks, especially your scalp and hair, he says. “And parents should really make sure they check their kids.”

According to the Lyme disease association, 24 percent of reported cases from across the country come from Pennsylvania.

State data show the bulk of those are from the Delaware Valley.

Arkoosh says while Lyme is hard to diagnose, there’s much more awareness in the medical community.

Symptoms can include a rash that looks like a target or a bullseye, fatigue, chills, fever, and muscle and joint aches.

Another frightening headline-grabbing tick spread disease is Powassen virus or Powassen Fever, potentially deadly, but it’s rare, only 75 cases reported in the United States over 10 years, just one of those in Pennsylvania. But one more reason to avoid ticks.