Expert Says Despite Chilly Weather Planting On Mother’s Day Should Be Safe

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mother’s Day is Sunday, and that’s usually a safe day to plant those summer flowers and veggie in this part of the country. But, it’s been cold.

Should you risk those chilly overnight lows and plant your impatiens just because it’s Mother’s Day?

Tony Aiello, Curator and Director of Horticulture at Morris Arboretum says May 14 should be safe, but a frost will kill those tender tomatoes.

He said, “31-32 (degree) can be detrimental to some more tender annuals, the low 40’s unless things are fresh out of the greenhouse and really, really tender, the low 40’s most of these plants can handle.”

The extended forecast does trend up, so Mother’s Day is still a safe date to plant, and if it does dip too low at night, just put the pots in the garage and cover the rest with sheets.