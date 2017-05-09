Data Collection Makes Giving Proper Healthcare Easier

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Guidelines in healthcare are becoming more and more commonplace as we use computers more often, and are able to collect data.

For instance there is new information regarding patients with heart failure.

According to a report in the Journal Circulation, heart failure patients should have their systolic blood pressure controlled to under 130 mm hg—systolic is the top number in a blood pressure reading.

And those at risk for the disease should target less than 130/80 mm hg.

Here is the important part of the report.

It is not important that you worry about these numbers—it is hard enough for doctors to remember all the guidelines. But this is an example of just how we are collecting useful data to help with care.