Come Up With Oreo’s New Flavor And Win $500,000

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Oreo wants you to help them come up with a new cookie flavor.

The best part — the creator of the winning flavor gets $500,000!

All you have to do is submit your flavor idea through Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #MyOreoCreation and #Contest and text the idea to 59526. The company says ideas must be new and not related to past or current Oreo flavors.

Fans have already submitted thousands of new flavor ideas, ranging from cookie dough stuffed Oreos to Nerds candy stuffed cookies.

New and limited-edition flavors aren’t new to Oreo, which has released cookies flavored like birthday cake and candy corn.

Oreo recently released “Oreo Firework,” a vanilla creme with “popping candy” or its own version of the Pop Rocks candy.

 

