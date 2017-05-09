City Honors Vets, Including Last Philadelphian To Survive Pearl Harbor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The last remaining Philadelphian who survived the Pearl Harbor attack was among the veterans honored, on Thomas Paine Plaza, across from City Hall.

Veterans gathered to pay tribute to all of those who served, and get them services from dozens of providers.

Kevin McCloskey, a vet from the Mayfair section, who lost both legs and his sight in one eye in an IED, or Improvised Explosive Device, attack in

Afghanistan in 2008, was recognized as the newest member of the Veterans Advisory Commission of Philadelphia.

“It’s an honor to be a part of it,” he said.

When McCloskey joined the military, he didn’t think about the future; it was only about serving.

“I didn’t picture being part of such a big family, after I was out,” he said. “It’s incredible to have everyone’s support, and be there for you when you don’t even know they are.”

World War II veteran Alexander Horanzy, was 19 at the time of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“We were known as ‘The Greatest Generation,’ right,” said Horanzy.

Now 95, he was greeted by many currently in the military.

‘These are the upcoming generations, he said. “They’re carrying on the torch.'”

He heard about another fellow his age who recently jumped out of a plane, to celebrate a birthday.

As for Mr. Horanzy, he’s going to put skydiving on hold, for now.

“I think I’ll jump out at 100-years-old, he said laughing. “And, if I cannot jump out, they can throw me out.”