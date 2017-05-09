Broken Fire Hydrant Gushes Water Into Streets Of Bridesburg

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are responding to a broken fire hydrant that is gushing water in the Bridesburg section of the city.
Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 4700 block of Richmond Street.
A tractor-trailer reportedly backed into the hydrant, knocking it on its side.
Water main break outside of Bridesburg School. Tractor trailer backed into hydrant. Streets flooded @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/8RP2KtJy0J
— Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) May 9, 2017
The water is spewing out near Bridesburg School.
So far, no decision from the school on whether it will close for the day.