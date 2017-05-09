Broken Fire Hydrant Gushes Water Into Streets Of Bridesburg

May 9, 2017 8:58 AM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are responding to a broken fire hydrant that is gushing water in the Bridesburg section of the city.

Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 4700 block of Richmond Street.

 

A tractor-trailer reportedly backed into the hydrant, knocking it on its side.

The water is spewing out near Bridesburg School.

So far, no decision from the school on whether it will close for the day.

 

