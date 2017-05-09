By Kelly Neilson Philadelphia is full of wedding venues of all sizes and is home to many iconic locations for photographs on your special day, from serene parks to city skylines. If you’re looking for some of the best places to take wedding pictures in Philadelphia, read on.

Fairmount Park At Water Works

640 Waterworks Drive

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 685-0723

www.fairmountwaterworks.org 640 Waterworks DrivePhiladelphia, PA 19103(215) 685-0723 The Fairmount Water Works is situated below the Philadelphia Museum of Art and on the Schuylkill River. It offers great views of the Boathouse Row and has multiple unique locations that’ll work perfect for wedding photographs. If interested, you’ll need to apply for a permit, found here. One downfall is the amount of tourists and people enjoying the trail, so you’ll have to work around them, but the picturesque views make it worth it.

City Hall

1401 John F Kennedy Blvd

Philadelphia, PA 19107

(215) 686-1776

www.phila.gov 1401 John F Kennedy BlvdPhiladelphia, PA 19107(215) 686-1776 The architecture and courtyard found at City Hall are perfect for the backdrop of your wedding photos. The middle of Broad Street near the Kimmel Center and looking down at City Hall is a popular place for wedding portraits and offers remarkable views. Bonus: no permit is needed for this location. This area is also spectacular at night, but you’ll be pleased with this location no matter the time of day the photographs are taken.

FDR Park

1500 Pattison Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19145

(215) 462-8997



1500 Pattison Ave.Philadelphia, PA 19145(215) 462-8997 Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park, also known as the Lakes, includes a gazebo, boathouse and lakes, perfect for wedding photography off the beaten path and away from the city. It's close to venues in South Philadelphia and the American Swedish Historical Museum resides in the park. This location is great if you're looking for greenery in your wedding portfolio. You can obtain a permit here for the FDR boathouse.

Philadelphia Art Museum

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy

Philadelphia, PA 19130

(215) 395-1105

www.philamuseum.org 2600 Benjamin Franklin PkwyPhiladelphia, PA 19130(215) 395-1105 The iconic steps at the Philadelphia Art Museum make for fantastic views of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, City Hall and the city. Other Philadelphia landmarks that you can capture in the background include the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter and Paul as well as Logan Circle. Great photos can be taken either in the front or the back of the museum, where it is less crowded and pillars, gazebos and a cliff overlooking the Schuylkill River make for a great background. However, you’ll want to head to the front of the building for the iconic Philadelphia skyline wedding photo.