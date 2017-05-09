Bensalem High School Evacuated After Chemical Spill

May 9, 2017 3:14 PM By Mark Abrams
Filed Under: Bensalem High School, Chemical Leak

BENSALEM,PA (CBS) — Several hundred students and staff were evacuated from Bensalem High School Tuesday afternoon after an apparent leak and spill of a chemical in a school science lab.

Firefighters, police and members of the Bucks County Hazardous Incident Response team were dispatched to the school about 1 p.m.

Hazmat team members in protective suits went into the school to retrieve and clean up a formaldehyde spill, according to a school district spokeswoman.

No one was injured and students and staff were sent to bleachers in the nearby stadium.

