Bensalem High School Evacuated After Chemical Spill

BENSALEM,PA (CBS) — Several hundred students and staff were evacuated from Bensalem High School Tuesday afternoon after an apparent leak and spill of a chemical in a school science lab.
Firefighters, police and members of the Bucks County Hazardous Incident Response team were dispatched to the school about 1 p.m.
Hazmat team members in protective suits went into the school to retrieve and clean up a formaldehyde spill, according to a school district spokeswoman.
No one was injured and students and staff were sent to bleachers in the nearby stadium.