Autopsies, Texts Between Lovers Discussed In Day 8 Of Creato Trial

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — David Creato and Julia Stensky were young and in love and trying to work out a long distance relationship.

Jurors at Creato’s murder trial listened to a myriad of text messages between the couple prior to the October 2015 death of his 3-year-old son Brendan.

The couple has issues of trust, with him living in Haddon Township and her with her parents in Bucks County and later at college in New York. But discussions get particularly testy when Brendan becomes part of the conversation.

Creato insisted the boy is and will be a part of his life. Julia sees the child as an impediment to their relationship.

At the lunch break in proceedings, the texts were approaching one week before Brendan’s death.

Earlier in the day, New Jersey Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Falzon talked about the third and final autopsy he performed on the boy.

Falzon said he found a bite mark inside the child’s mouth, something the other two examinations missed.

He also originally found the cause of death as “undetermined.”

But in a report submitted to prosecutors the day before this trial started, Falzon altered his finding to concur with the other two doctors, that Brendan’s death was a homicide but there was no clear indication as to how he died.

When pressed by the defense to explain his change of heart, Falzon said after reviewing seven police reports, he had a problem explaining how the boy’s body wound up in a creek in Cooper River Park, since it was clear the boy could not have gotten there on his own.

Proceedings will continue Tuesday but not resume until next week, given a schedule issued by Judge John Kelley at the beginning of this trial.