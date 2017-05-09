Amazon Introduces Their Newest Personal Assistant ‘Echo Show’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One is hockey-puck size; another is portable; one has a camera and offers fashion advice. Now, Amazon’s family of Echo personal assistants is growing again.

In Amzon’s new promotional ad we see a man speaking with Alexa his new interactive personal assistant.

“Alexa, show me YouTube videos on sponge painting.”

“OK.”

Like every Echo, this one has speakers that stream news and music when your voice commands. But the Echo Show now has a seven-inch touchscreen.

“Gina would like to talk,” said Alexa.

“Alexa, accept the call,” he says as a video chat with his mother appears.

Amazon says you can use the screen now to make video calls, look at photos stored in the cloud, shop, peep your calendar, and see your baby monitor camera feed.

Amazon owns nearly three-quarters of the smart speaker market.

Consumer Intelligence Research Partners finds a majority of the 11 million Echo devices sold have been the cheapest versions as the $50 Dot is most popular, as the new Echo Show will cost you $230.