AG To Examine Incident Involving GOP State Senator Running For Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa (CBS) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office has joined the investigation of an incident involving a Republican state Senator who’s running for governor – and an unwelcome videographer.
Numerous reports say York County Republican Senator Scott Wagner, who is seeking the GOP nomination to challenge incumbent Democratic Governor Tom Wolf, confiscated the camera of a campaign video tracker who was recording him as he spoke to an estate planning group at a country club of which he is a member.
Video of the incident, which occurred last week, has been posted online.
Now, the York County District Attorney has asked state Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office to get involved.
Shapiro’s spokesman says the AG’s office has received a referral letter from the York County DA, and that the attorney general’s office will work with local police.
The DA had told the York Daily Record he would refer the case, saying that he’s known Wagner for 35 years.