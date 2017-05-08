Zeoli Show Log 05.08.17

May 8, 2017 5:56 PM By Rich Zeoli
3pm- President Trump has announced the names of 10 conservative judges he has chosen to nominate to federal court positions. 

3:05pm- Bette Midler compared the Republican House members, who passed the American Health Care Act, to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who gassed his own people.

3:20pm- Bill Clinton and James Patterson have announced that they are co-writing a book together.

3:45pm- Author William Christie, a former Marine infantry officer and an avid historian, joins the show to discuss his new book “A Single Spy.”

4pm- Following a motorcycle crash that left him injured, a drunk driver has decided to sue the bars that served him drinks.

4:20pm- Carrie Severino, chief counsel and policy director to the Judicial Crisis Network, calls in to discuss Trump’s judicial nominees. 

4:40pm- After claims of racism, Seattle’s mayor has decided not to exempt diet soda from the city’s newly proposed soda tax. 

5pm- Kelly Johnston, the former Secretary of the Senate, joins the show to talk about the American Health Care Act and how Senate procedure will impact the bill. 

5:10pm- While appearing on Face the Nation, Sen. Joe Manchin said there is never a good reason for a government shutdown. 

5:15pm- Director for the Office of Management and Budget, Mick Mulvaney, suggested that a government shutdown may not be a bad thing and that it could be a strategy enacted by Trump in September. 

5:20pm- A student was suspended after liking a photo of an air soft gun on Instagram. 

5:45pm- Emma Watson received a gender neutral acting awards at the 2017 MTV Movie Awards.

