Women’s Achievement Awards Nominee: Paige Wolf

Paige Wolf is a publicist, author, and advocate dedicated to creating meaningful progressive change locally and globally. She is also a mother of two and a recent Sepsis survivor.

Paige founded Paige Wolf Media & Public Relations in 2002, offering communications services to clients who contribute to a sustainable world and positive change. It was the first certified B Corporation public relations company in the Philadelphia area, meeting comprehensive and transparent social and environmental standards. The firm’s local and national clients have appeared in all major media from NBC’s “Shark Tank” to Vanity Fair to Entrepreneur to The New York Times.

Paige’s book Spit That Out! The Overly Informed Parent’s Guide to Raising Healthy Kids in the Age of Environmental Guilt (New Society Publishers) has received national acclaim from US Weekly, People.com, Parents.com, Pregnancy & Newborn Magazine, and more.

In addition to working as Career Wardrobe’s agency of record for more than 12 years, she serves on the advisory committee for the organization, assisting in the rapid growth and expansion of one the nation’s largest independent community-based nonprofit organizations that provides women in transition with professional clothing and educational opportunities to help them successfully find employment.

She has also been involved with the planning, execution, and publicity of Philadelphia community events, including Manayunk Eco-Arts Festival, GreenFest Philly, With Love Super Adoption Day, Social Venture Institute, Women’s History Month at New Century Trust, and Sustainable Business Network’s Sustainaball.

Paige regularly appears as a green living expert on television and she has been featured in numerous national publications. She frequently speaks at green living conferences and expos across the country and has written about green living for dozens of publications. She is also the co-producer of Healthy Brand Showcase, a bi-annual media showcase in New York City for new products in the health and wellness spheres.

From being the driving force to have new water fountains installed at her local Philadelphia public school to relentless pushing for a lock on the gate at her neighborhood playground, Paige is known as the go-to girl for getting things done!

She was even the force behind bringing the Buy Nothing Project to the Philadelphia area, where it has grown to more than 20 groups with thousands of members! These local gift economies reduce waste and consumption and bring neighborhoods together in a sharing economy.

As a well-known national environmental and health advocate, Paige is proud to be a Parent Ambassador for Healthy Child, Healthy World; Moms Clean Air Force; and Safer Chemicals Healthy Families.

Paige holds a degree in English/Journalism from the University of Delaware, where her work at the newspaper and resurrection of the campus magazine helped to earn two Pacemaker awards.

Paige is a CrossFit junkie, obstacle course race fanatic, and amateur urban homesteader living in Philadelphia with her husband, two children, and an American Hairless Terrier.