Women’s Achievement Awards Nominee: Nicole Allen White

Nicole Allen White is the Director of Government Affairs at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. In her role at the Museum she manages the Museum’s government relations for city, state and federal initiatives and external relations activities in the local and regional community. She also works closely with the education, marketing and curatorial departments to advance the Museum’s community engagement activities. Prior to joining the Art Museum she served as the Director of Policy & Community Engagement at the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance. While at the Cultural Alliance, she successfully spearheaded the campaigns to restore and maintain funding for the Philadelphia Cultural Fund.

Nicole is passionate about civic engagement, which is exemplified not only through her work at the Museum but also the organizations that she is part of. Nicole and her husband, Kellan White, are the co-founders of the Pattison Leader Ball, an event that brings together the future leaders of Pennsylvania on the night of the annual Pennsylvania Society Dinner in December. After attending the Pennsylvania Society weekend in 2012, they saw a need for a venue for civically and politically engaged young people to have the same opportunity to network and build relationships as the current leaders and powerbrokers had at Pennsylvania Society. They spent the next year planning the event and hosted the inaugural Ball in 2013. They have hosted the event every year since and even had Governor and Mrs. Wolf attend in 2016.

In addition to the Pattison Leader Ball, Nicole serves on several boards and committees. Currently, she serves as the Chair of the Mayor’s Millennial Advisory Committee, the Vice-Chair of USA250, a nonprofit organization planning America’s 250th birthday in 2026, Chair of the Advocacy Committee of the Philadelphia Cultural Fund and as a general board member of Represent PAC!, a political action committee dedicated to getting women elected to public office in Pennsylvania. In 2015 she was appointed to Mayor Kenney’s Transition Team as a co-chair for the Community and Culture committee. In 2016 she took her love for politics and civic engagement to the next level and ran for delegate to the Democratic National Convention. She was elected as one of fourteen delegates to represent the 2nd congressional district.

Nicole has received several recognitions and honors including being named to the Philadelphia Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 list in 2017, the Philadelphia Tribune’s 10 Under 40 to Watch in 2015 and Billy Penn’s Who’s Next: Arts list in 2014.

Nicole is a native Philadelphian and attended Springside School in Chestnut Hill for most of her primary and secondary education. She holds a B.A. in Communications from The George Washington University and a J.D. from the Drexel University School of Law. She currently lives in Breweytown with her husband and two dogs, Dewey and Morena.