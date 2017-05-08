Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2’ Takes Top Spot

May 8, 2017 4:00 AM By Bill Wine
Filed Under: Bill Wine, weekend box office, weekend box office report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The summer movie season kicked off this weekend and, as expected, the main attraction was the sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, a comedic science fiction thriller emerging from the Marvel Comics Universe.

To no one’s surprise, the follow-up to the 2014 hit earned an estimated $145 million, a whopper of an opening weekend on which the box-office leader took in much more than all the other releases combined.

Second through fourth place went to holdovers, The Fate of the Furious, The Boss Baby, and How To Be a Latin Lover, each of which earned between $5 million and $9 million.

But Guardians was the reason that industry-wide totals were far higher than those of last weekend as well as those of a year ago.

