Deadlines Fast Approaching For Voters Wanting To Cast Ballot In PA Primary Election

May 8, 2017 8:58 AM By Mark Abrams
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re planning on voting by absentee ballot in next week’s Pennsylvania primary, you’re running out of time to get that paperwork turned in.

In eight days, voters will go to the polls in Pennsylvania.

And, if you’re not going to be around but still want to vote, you have until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to apply for an absentee ballot at your county board of elections. You’re going to want to do that in person because postmarks are not being honored anymore.

In Philadelphia, you can pick up a ballot application in Philadelphia City Hall Room 142.

Once you fill out the paperwork, the ballot will be mailed to you.

All filled out absentee ballots are due back on Friday by 5 p.m.

There are some emergency and last-minute exceptions, but you’re going to have to navigate some simple legal hoops.

To learn more, head to philadelphiavotes.com or go to your county’s voter website.

 

 

