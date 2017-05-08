Vineland Police Arrest Serial Nail Bandit

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Police have arrested a man accused of throwing roofing nails onto the driveways of two businesses in New Jersey.
Vineland police arrested 61-year-old Peter J. Higginson on Monday.
Police say Higginson was caught on surveillance video throwing the nails onto the parking lot entrance of Compass Wire Cloth on Gallagher Drive back in April. The incident damaged more than two dozen tires.
They say this isn’t the first time Higginson has done this. Just weeks before, he had committed the same nail incident at Seren IPS Inc, a business about two miles away.
Employees say it’s happened four years in a row at Seren and three years at Compass – each time around Easter.
Higginson has been charged with two counts of criminal mischief.