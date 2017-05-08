NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

The Dom Giordano Show: Jonathan Allen & Jake Tapper | May 8

May 8, 2017 11:28 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Bill Maher under fire for an incest joke involving Ivanka and Donald Trump.

9:05-ICE raids a Chester County mushroom farm.

9:25-Andrea Mitchell “you have white men taking away health care for women.”

9:35-Members of a Penn State Fraternity charged in the death of a pledge member. 

9:50-Seattle Mayor wants to tax diet soda because of “white privilege.”

10:00-Jonathan Allen joined discussing his latest book “Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign.”

10:20-President Trump, “Together, we will fight for every last American job.” 

10:35-Duke Professor claims the racial tension towards Adam Jones at Fenway Park last week is a highlight of baseball’s lack of diversity.

10:50-Whitemarsh Township, a great place to live, work and worship.

11:00-CNN’s Jake Tapper joined discussing the House passing the AHCA, reasons for Hillary Clinton’s big loss, and the news of the day.

11:10-Condoleezza Rice not in favor of removing slave owners’ monuments.

