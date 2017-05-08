NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Survey Says 87-Percent Of NFL Players In Support Of Medical Marijuana

May 8, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: NFL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Is it time for the NFL to embrace medical marijuana? The players say yes.

152 National Football League players were surveyed by BudTrader.com — an online medical marijuana marketplace — CEO Brad McLaughlin, and 87 percent say they believe the NFL should allow medical marijuana as a treatment option for players in states where it’s legalized.

89 percent of players believe that medical marijuana could be used effectively to treat pain.

Currently, according to studyfinds.org, 91-percent of current and former NFL players take opiate-based painkillers.

The NFL is very strict with their policy on marijuana, often suspended and/or fining players for failing or missing a drug test.

