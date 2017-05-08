Students Evacuated From Phila. High School After Fire Breaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students were evacuated from Olney Charter High School after fire broke out this morning.
The school is on the 100 block of West Duncannon Avenue.
A school spokesman says the fire started in a bathroom at around 10 this morning. Officials say everyone got out safely and no one was hurt.
Firefighters quickly placed the fire under control. The students were dismissed for the day at 11 o’clock.
The cause is under investigation.