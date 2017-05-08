Spruce Harbor Park Set To Open With Several New Features

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of Philadelphia’s most popular outdoor attractions, the Spruce Street Harbor Park, opens for the summer on Friday with a few big changes.

What once started as a pop-up beer garden has transformed into a must-visit destination for both residents and tourists.

“The park is a great asset for the city and the region,” said Jodie Milkman, Vice President of Programming for the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation. “There is so much going on. We have something for everyone.”

Including more of those popular hammocks that always seem to be occupied. Spruce Harbor Park will now feature 50 of them, doubling last year’s 25.

“We are enhancing our hammock lounges, so people will actually be able to reserve their spot in Spruce Street Harbor Park if they want to have a special event or a birthday,” Milkman said.

She says they are really stepping their game up this year to create the ultimate urban beach front.

“[We have] boardwalk-style food by Philadelphia’s great restaurants. We have Garces down here, Federal Donuts, Chickie’s and Pete’s, Franklin Fountain,” Milkman said. “You can enjoy the summer in the sunlight on our barges floating on the river.”

And later in the season, they will add rides, mini-golf and games to complete the boardwalk feel, including a 40-foot tall ferris wheel at Penn’s Landing near the River Rink, which will be open for roller skating.