Pearl Harbor Survivor, 96, Celebrates Birthday With Skydive

LODI, Calif. (CBS) –– A man in Lodi California is celebrating his 96th birthday by jumping out of a plane.

Delton Walling is a Pearl Harbor survivor — and is no stranger to skydiving.

Nicki Minaj Offers To Pay Students’ Tuition After Fan Asks For Help On Twitter

But he says the birthday dive well be his last.

Walling says at 96, you don’t know what will happen tomorrow.

Syrian Refugee Family Names Baby Boy After Canadian Prime Minister

Although he will miss the thrill, he says there’s no feeling quite like skydiving.

“Every time you do something like this it makes you feel pretty good,” said Walling.

Walling says even though he won’t be a daredevil any longer, he will continue to travel and give motivational speeches about his time in the war and beyond.