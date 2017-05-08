Operators Of Region’s Power Grid Ready For Demands Of Summer Heat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The company that runs the region’s power grid says there should be plenty of electricity for your air conditioner this summer.

Operators at the PJM Interconnection say the 13-state regional power grid can handle the heat. PJM predicts a peak summer demand of 153,000 megawatts, up from last year’s August 11 max of 152,000. Vice President for Operations Mike Bryson says PJM requires member utilities such as PECO and PSE&G to save generating capacity for peak times.

“If we have a heat wave just in the Philadelphia area, and it’s cooler to the south, cooler to the north, cooler to the west, it won’t be an impact on the grid,” Bryson said. “It’ll be an impact on the Philadelphia area. But we’ll be in good shape from an electricity perspective.”

PJM is running a tabletop exercise Tuesday to ensure it can get electricity to the 65 million customers it serves.