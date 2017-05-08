News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | May 8

May 8, 2017 8:45 AM By Chris Stigall
Chris reviewed the results of the French election, the reaction to House Republicans passing a healthcare bill and Saturday Night Live’s reaction to Joe and Mika’s engagement. He also previewed a special report from CBS 3 reporter David Spunt on the hidden treasures of Philadelphia.

6:00 Emmanuel Macron was elected as the next President of France.

6:19 Saturday Night Live parodied Joe and Mika’s engagement this week.

6:24 After winning the election, Donald Trump suggested Joe and Mika get married at the White House.

6:35 What’s Trending: Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Spiderman, Emma Watson, Always Dreaming, New York Mets, Matt Harvey

6:48 Connie Chung was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

6:51 Federal officials raided a mushroom farm in Chester County last week.

7:00 Chris previews a special report from CBS 3 reporter David Spunt on the hidden treasures of Philadelphia.

7:18 HHS Secretary Tom Price said health insurance premiums will go down if the Republican healthcare plan is signed into law.

7:21 Mary Katharine Ham: You may like Obamacare, but don’t forget about the people it has hurt.

7:38 Golfer John Daly captured his first victory on the PGA Champions Tour.

8:25 Kimberly Strassel: The House’s job? Keep calm.

8:35 What’s Trending: Michael Eaves, Mike Huckabee, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn

