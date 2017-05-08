Officials: Mural Vandalized In No Libs, May Be Tied To Anarchist Group

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Another instance of vandalism has been discovered in the city’s Northern Liberties section and police believe it may be tied to an anarchist group.

Grafitti was discovered, Saturday, on a mural on the 1000 block of North 2nd St.

Officials believe it is left behind by the group “Summer of Rage”.

‘Gentrification Is Death’: High-End Cars, Properties Targeted By Vandals In Philly

Last week, police believe the group stormed the city leaving over $100,000 dollars in damages.

During the incident, police say 30 to 50 people smashed their way through North 2nd and North Phillip Streets.

Residents like Amberlynne say they left a banner that said, “Gentrification is Death and Revolt is Life.”

They stormed the city last week leaving over 100-thousand dollars in damages