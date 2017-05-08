Officials: Mural Vandalized In No Libs, May Be Tied To Anarchist Group

May 8, 2017 6:24 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Another instance of vandalism has been discovered in the city’s Northern Liberties section and police believe it may be tied to an anarchist group.

Grafitti was discovered, Saturday, on a mural on the 1000 block of North 2nd St.

Officials believe it is left behind by the group “Summer of Rage”.

Credit: CBS3

Last week, police believe the group stormed the city  leaving over $100,000 dollars in damages.

During the incident, police say 30 to 50 people smashed their way through North 2nd and North Phillip Streets.

Residents like Amberlynne say they left a banner that said, “Gentrification is Death and Revolt is Life.”

