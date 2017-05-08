Dream Drives: Market At DelVal Brings School’s Ag Lessons To Everyone

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — In Doylestown, Bucks County, a local campus has its own farm and farmers market: The Market at DelVal.

Agricultural students at DelVal learn right on the campus farms, so it made sense for the university to start a local farmers market in 2005.

The market is not just a place to shop, says manager Robert Arcidiacono. “We roll into pick-your-own-crops. And all summer long, from May to September, we have a wine concert,” he said.

“I know nowadays everyone wants something that has the homemade feel to it or maybe that’s organic,” Meisha Johnson said.

“We have our partners: Just Food from Buckingham; we also have Confection Perfection with their sweets and treats. We have Rose Bank Winery wine here from Newtown. We sell a local honey out of Whitehall. We also sell Stockin’s Honey,” Robert said. “Bees are a passion of mine. I’m actually a beekeeper.”

By special appointment, you can schedule a tour of the university’s campus farm and meet some of the animals.

Dr. Sara Young, chair of animal science at Delaware Valley University, said, ‘We’ve got about 50 milking cows. We’ve got calves we raise up our brand-new calf barn. We have young heifers that we use as replacement stock for milking cows.”

The school also raises horses, Dr. Young said, and some are brand new. “Hannah is one of our brood mares at DelVal. This little one is Keene. She was born on April 2nd.”

Dr. Young pointed out another mare named Euphoria. “That’s Mom, and her little boy is Thoreau. He was born on February 6th.”

“Our animal facilities that we have on campus are really what make DelVal special and set us apart,” Dr. Young said.

Back at the market, a favorite is the local ice cream: “It’s just a super-premium, high-quality ice cream that just knocks your socks off,” Robert said.

The Market at DelVal is at 2100 Lower State Rd., Doylestown, PA 18901. Farm tours must be scheduled in advance; no drop-ins are allowed.

You can schedule a tour through the market website at http://themarketatdelval.com/