Man Gets High School Ring Back 30 Years Later

MAINE (CBS) — A man in Maine will be wearing his high school ring to his class reunion this summer. That might not sound unusual but he lost that class ring 30 years ago!
Rick Gackline says he lost the ring while he was out partying back in 1987.
But last week, a man walking his dog noticed the ring on the edge of some woods and tracked him down on social media.
Rick says he never thought he’d see his high school ring again.
He says he’s not taking his eyes off it.