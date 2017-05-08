15 Months Later, Love Park Construction Continues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–After 15 months of construction, Love Park looks like it’s not even close to being finished.

The Philadelphia Parks and Recreation commissioner told Eyewitness News the project hit several delays, but will be open by Thanksgiving.

“It’s painful to look out there and not see this beloved public space that is the center of so much activity,” Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell.

Lovell glances every day at the slow progress from her 10th story office window.

She says the $16.5 million renovation will now cost more but she doesn’t have a specific number, as she says costs are constantly changing.

According to Lovell, crews discovered a ventilation system and piping during digging. It set them back at least six months.

“It has taken a long time and it’s a really complicated project. I think it’s more complicated than any of us thought that it would be,” she said.

Lovell says she understands the public frustration, and shares it, but she is confident by Thanksgiving the park will be open to the public.

“I promise. It’s coming. Love Park is going to come back online really soon,” Lovell said.