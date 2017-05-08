Kyle Lowry Announces He Will Opt Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Toronto Raptors all-star point guard Kyle Lowry will officially hit the market this summer.
Lowry, 31, announced on Monday that he will opt out of his contract to become an unrestricted free-agent in July.
Lowry has a 2017-18 player option for his $12 million salary.
Toronto can re-sign the Philly native to a five-year deal worth $205 million. Every other team can only offer Lowry a four-year deal worth approximately $152 million.
The Sixers will pursue Lowry, according to ESPN.com’s Zach Lowe.
ESPN’s Marc Stein reports that Lowry is considering moving to the Western Conference: