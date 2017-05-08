Girl, 10, Frees Herself After Alligator Bites Her Leg At Florida Park

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS) — A 10-year-old girl in Florida is in the hospital after an alligator bit her leg.

But get this — she was able to force the alligator’s mouth open and free herself.

The attack happened on Saturday near Orlando. The girl was in a park in shallow water.

That’s when an eight-foot-alligator bit her in the knee and calf.

A man who was nearby heard her screams.

She freed herself by poking the alligator in the nose and then she pried open the gator’s mouth and took her leg out.

She learned those techniques while visiting a Florida theme park called Gatorland.

She is now recovering from the puncture wounds to her lower thigh and knee.