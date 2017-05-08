NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Girl, 10, Frees Herself After Alligator Bites Her Leg At Florida Park

May 8, 2017 3:58 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS) — A 10-year-old girl in Florida is in the hospital after an alligator bit her leg.

But get this — she was able to force the alligator’s mouth open and free herself.

Coach Buying Kate Spade For $2.4 Billion 

The attack happened on Saturday near Orlando. The girl was in a park in shallow water.

That’s when an eight-foot-alligator bit her in the knee and calf.

A man who was nearby heard her screams.

Former Temple Wide Receiver Robby Anderson Arrested For Pushing Officer 

She freed herself by poking the alligator in the nose and then she pried open the gator’s mouth and took her leg out.

She learned those techniques while visiting a Florida theme park called Gatorland.

She is now recovering from the puncture wounds to her lower thigh and knee.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Race For The Cure
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch