Flyers’ Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Gives Award To His Goalie

May 8, 2017 8:28 AM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare gets the best teammate award of the 2017 International Ice Hockey World Championship, thus far.

The 32-year-old Flyers’ winger scored a goal and an assist for France, helping his team to a 5-1 win in the IIHC. Bellemare earned himself player of the game honors, but he didn’t accept the award.

Instead, Bellemare gave the award to his goalie, 32-year-old Florian Hardy, who made 42 saves.

“I didn’t actually hear my name,” Bellemare said via NHL.com. “I was clapping for [Hardy], looking at him, then he heard my name. This was not right.

“Anybody would’ve done it that way. There was no way I was going to take that prize. He deserved every bit of it and more.”

