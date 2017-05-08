Police Issue Warning About Thefts At Delaware County Cemetery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Police in Delaware County are asking visitors of the Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery to remain vigilant following multiple reports of thefts.
Police say in the last five days, a wallet and bag of jewelry was stolen from two unlocked vehicles.
The first incident occurred on May 3, when the suspect allegedly stole a purse from the unlocked vehicle around 12:20 p.m.
Days later on May 6, police say a suspect stole an entire bag with jewelry inside. The window was down in the vehicle, authorities add.
Police are sending additional patrol cars to monitor the area.
Anyone with any information is urged to call police.