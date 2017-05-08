CBS 3 To Broadcast Coverage Of The 27th Annual Komen Philadelphia Race For The Cure

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – CBS 3 will broadcast live from the 27th Annual Komen Philadelphia Race for the Cure this Sunday, Mother’s Day, May 14, from 6 to 9 a.m.

Anchors Ukee Washington, Jessica Dean, Jim Donovan and Rahel Solomon will host coverage of the Race live from the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Eakins Oval joined by CBS 3’s Natasha Brown, Katie Fehlinger, Meisha Johnson, Stephanie Stahl and Vittoria Woodill. Former CBS 3 broadcaster Carol Erickson, a breast cancer survivor, will return to join the Eyewitness News team on site for live coverage. Katie Fehlinger will also be running the course along with her husband, Steve and their 20-month-old twins Parker and Kaeden. This will be the twins’ second year “running” the Race’s 5K with Mom and Dad (photo attached).

CBS 3’s brand new Mobile Weather Watcher will also be on site at the Race for those who want to take a peek inside the state-of-the-art weather station. Viewers can also stop by the CBS 3 selfie booth to take a photo with a CBS 3 anchor. CSB 3 is encouraging everyone to share their photos by tagging tweets with #CBS3RFTC or by using the tag to send a shout-out to a friend or family member on Mother’s Day morning. Tagged messages may be broadcast on CBS 3.

The CBS 3 staff will be joined by their CBS RADIO counterparts — Dom Giordano of Talk Radio 1210 AM WPHT, Cherri Gregg of KYW Newsradio 1060 and Andie Summers of 92.5XTU who will kick off the Race’s opening ceremonies with Washington and Dean.

All of the CBS properties in Philadelphia are supporting the Race with PSAs and news stories. Live coverage of the Race will also be streamed on www.CBSPhilly.com.

For additional information about the Race, log on to www.CBSPhilly.com/cure.

CBS 3 and The CW Philly acknowledge the support of Wawa, the Wawa Foundation and IBEW Local 98 in this campaign.

