Boy And His Dog Graduate High School Together

May 8, 2017 10:44 AM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A boy and his dog are graduating high school in Arkansas together.

Tyler McCready says he couldn’t have graduated without his best friend, Sinatra.

McCready and his dog Sinatra both wore graduation gowns on the big day.

Sinatra is his diabetic alert dog. He is trained to let Tyler know when his blood sugar is low or high.

The two went to every class together, so Tyler made sure Sinatra’s outfit looked good on graduation day.

“His first one came in and it was little small, so we had to get it redone, but they got it done pretty fast,” Tyler says.

His dad adds, “That dog needs a PhD. He will call him and alert him to let him know his sugar is dropping. Usually, the dog is quicker than his diabetic equipment.”

Tyler wants to attend college at Full Sail University in Florida this fall, and Sinatra is going with him.

