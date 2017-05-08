Arrest Made After Girl, 4, Abducted, Sexually Assaulted In Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Police in New Castle, Delaware are expected to release details surrounding the suspect arrested in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of a four-year-old girl.

At this point, police have not released any information on the person they have in custody.

Cops: ‘Heartless Monster’ Abducted 4-Year-Old Girl, Sexually Assaulted Her

The arrest is welcome news to the community who has been on edge since the abduction.

New Castle County Police say on April 6, a four-year-old girl was playing outside in the Village of Plum Run when she was approached by a white male, according to witnesses.

They say he had dark hair and was driving a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows.

Police say the man then took the little girl into his car and drove off.

About two hours later, a passerby found the four-year-old walking by Banning Park, about eight miles away from her neighborhood.

Paramedics took the girl to DuPont Hospital where investigators determined she had been sexually assaulted.

Police are remaining tight-lipped about the arrest for now, but a woman tells Eyewitness News she knows the suspect and is very stunned.

Tabitha Merrit says, “I know he went to jail and recently got out like a year ago. I didn’t think he was like that, I just found out today and we’re all really freaked out. You feel like you know somebody and then you find out something crazy like that, and I just had no idea.”

Police are holding a news conference at 1 p.m.