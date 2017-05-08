Deadline Looming For Charges To Be Filed In Deadly Amtrak Derailment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This week marks two years since Amtrak train 188 derailed, killing eight people and injuring more than 200 others.

It’s also a looming deadline for charges to be filed.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office would have to file charges by Friday, or it’s highly unlikely they would be filed at all.

Charges in this case fall under the Philadelphia DA’s jurisdiction, but can be passed on to the feds.

At the center is the man at the helm of the locamotive: Engineer Brandon Bostian.

The National Transportation Safety Board investigation said Bostian had a loss of situational awareness, by other trains’ radio chatter.

Bostian claimed he was knocked unconscious.

The report revealed that the train sped up to 106 miles per hour, as it approached the Frankford curve, a notoriously dangerous spot, where the speed limit is 50 miles per hour.

Investigators say Bostian did not use his cell phone, and did not have drugs or alcohol in his system at the time.

Amtrak has claimed responsibility for the crash, paying out more than $265 million to the victims and their families.