Rare Religious Relics From Italy Make Their Way To Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rare Religious relics from Italy have made their way to Philadelphia.

Drawing in hundreds of the faithful to The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Center City.

The relics are described as ‘first-class’ or items with a direct association to Saint Padre Pio.

“What is so extraordinary is that he is very popular, well-known, and loved. He’s like the new Saint Francis,” said Father Dennis Gill at the Basilica

Sunday afternoon the basilica had a constant line of people waiting for a chance get near a piece of the popular saint’s glove.

The chance to touch or kiss a locket of his hair encased or a fragment of his bed.

“When we come to the presence of a relic or a part of the body of a saint or something that belonged to a saint, we ask the saint to go to the lord to pray for us to bring to the lord our many needs,” added Father Gill.

“Many miracles are attributed to him. It’s just great for us to get a chance to be here,” said Roy Mulcahy of New York.

Hoping for a miracle himself, Mulcahy drove three hours from upstate New York.

He’s hoping that being close to the saint known for healing, helps heal his loved one battling cancer.

Saint Padre Pio’s relic will remain at the basilica until Monday evening, then they are off to a church in Pittsburgh and continue traveling around the country.