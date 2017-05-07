Postmates Offers Philly Residents Free Soda For ‘Have A Coke Day’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Monday is National Have a Coke Day — and thousands of Philadelphia residents will be rewarded with a free Coke thanks to Postmates and its Coca-Cola Love Survey.

After giving away 10,000 free burritos to Philly residents on Cinco de Mayo, the popular universal delivery app is back at it again, rewarding the first 10,000 Philadelphians who download Postmates and order on May 8 a free Coke for themselves and a friend.

So just how much does America love Coca-Cola? Postmates partnered with the Coke connoisseurs at NationalToday.com to find out.

When it comes to the popular soda brand, what are some of America’s drinking habits?

The survey found that one in three Americans think that Coke really does taste better in a bottle. In fact, 34% of those polled said they enjoy drinking their Coke out of a glass bottle, while 24% prefer a can. 21% said they like Coke from a fountain and another 21% prefer it in a plastic bottle.

Regular Coke reigns supreme for seven in 10 Americans. 67% of Americans prefer regular Coca-Cola. 23% enjoy Diet Coke or Coke Zero. But Americans over 54 are twice as health-conscious — 41% of them prefer the diet and low-calorie options. Meantime, 10% of Americans said they love Mexican Coca-Cola.

The survey also determined America’s top five favorite foods to drink a Coke with. Burgers and pizza topped the list, followed by French fries, chicken wings and tacos.

