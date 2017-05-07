Nicki Minaj Offers To Pay Students’ Tuition After Fan Asks For Help On Twitter

May 7, 2017 10:32 PM
Filed Under: Nicki Minaj

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Rapper Nicki Minaj is helping dozens of fans pay their college tuition.

Minaj was on Twitter promoting her new single — when one of her fans asked for help with their tuition.

She tweeted the fan back, saying show proof of straight A’s.

The fan tweeted their report card and Minaj agreed to pay.

As you can imagine, the requests continued rolling in over the weekend.

According to reports, the Grammy winner offered to help more than 30 fans with college tuition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Race For The Cure
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch