Nicki Minaj Offers To Pay Students’ Tuition After Fan Asks For Help On Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Rapper Nicki Minaj is helping dozens of fans pay their college tuition.
Minaj was on Twitter promoting her new single — when one of her fans asked for help with their tuition.
And YES! All countries are included. Ya muva makes enough money to fly members of #TheKingdom out from ANY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD!!!! 😜😘🎀😍💋
— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
She tweeted the fan back, saying show proof of straight A’s.
Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a
— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
The fan tweeted their report card and Minaj agreed to pay.
As you can imagine, the requests continued rolling in over the weekend.
Ok u guys. It’s been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left😂. I’ll do some more in a month or 2. 😘😘😘💋💋💋💕💕🎀🎀🎀
— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
According to reports, the Grammy winner offered to help more than 30 fans with college tuition.